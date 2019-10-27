Global Thematic Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Global Thematic Partners LLC trimmed its position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,176 shares during the period. Medidata Solutions comprises about 2.2% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $31,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 10,352.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 313,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310,565 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 212.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 102.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.35.

Shares of MDSO opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

