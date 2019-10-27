GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $191,852.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $191,852.00 and approximately $389.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.01927291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.02713502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00620143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00625671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00049757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00391179 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010284 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,535,427 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

