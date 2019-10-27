GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Receives $29.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get GMS alerts:

In other GMS news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $183,798,811.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $852,357.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMS traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 213,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.65 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.