Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,146. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,369,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 203,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 707,256 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Golar LNG by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Golar LNG by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

