GoldBlocks (GB) Achieves Market Cap of $37,947.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $37,947.00 and $2.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00741905 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000140 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000930 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

