Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 118,610 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Golden Minerals worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.