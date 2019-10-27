Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,833,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,386,000 after buying an additional 410,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,192,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after buying an additional 178,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 806,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 432,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 161,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 351,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 47,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $39.22.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

