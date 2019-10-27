Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $68.01 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.