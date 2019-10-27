Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Under Armour by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

