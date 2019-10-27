Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,251 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 372,558 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 354,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,040,000 after buying an additional 351,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $234.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.73.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

