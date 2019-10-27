Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.11 ($74.55).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €49.03 ($57.01) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.98.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.