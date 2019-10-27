Golem (GNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.40 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, WazirX and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00204042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.01464684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Upbit, BitBay, Cryptopia, ABCC, Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, DragonEX, Zebpay, Huobi, WazirX, Binance, Cobinhood, Koinex, Braziliex, Ethfinex, YoBit, BigONE, OOOBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Iquant, GOPAX, Bitbns, OKEx, Tux Exchange, Gate.io and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

