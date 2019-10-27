Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.