Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLDD. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 333,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,107. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $676.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $37,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,261 shares of company stock valued at $313,384. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

