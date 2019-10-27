Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $167.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $168.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

