Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 162 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth $208,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $142.96 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,364 shares of company stock worth $15,245,456. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

