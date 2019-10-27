Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $195.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $198.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.81.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

