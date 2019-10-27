Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,791 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 383,657 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,811,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,159,000 after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,253,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,539,000 after acquiring an additional 506,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,923,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,143,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $143.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $148.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.53.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

