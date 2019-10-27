Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,078 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $209,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

HD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.51. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

