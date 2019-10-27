Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $360,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $88.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.49.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

