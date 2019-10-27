Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,567 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $144,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after buying an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,564,000 after buying an additional 788,686 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,683,000 after buying an additional 694,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,561,000 after buying an additional 598,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after buying an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $296.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,526. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

