Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $117.94 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $117,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after purchasing an additional 347,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,014,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

