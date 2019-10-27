Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $250.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 183,889 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Chevron worth $250,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after buying an additional 2,061,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.67. 3,369,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.