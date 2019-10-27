Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 20,373 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Facebook were worth $300,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total transaction of $9,989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,287,038 shares of company stock valued at $789,982,943. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.89. 8,046,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,478,438. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

