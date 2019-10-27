GrubHub (GRUB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect GrubHub to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. GrubHub has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect GrubHub to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

