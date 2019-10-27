Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $368.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.92%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $63,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

