Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,095. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

