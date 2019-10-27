Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,700,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Barclays lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

