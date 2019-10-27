Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hanmi Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Hanmi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

HAFC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,297. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $561.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

