Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (TSE:HE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

About Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission, and salt mining industries. The company operates through two segments, Pipe, and Oil and Gas. It provides fiber glass reinforced pipe products, such as line pipes, connecting systems, downhole pipes and casings, and fittings for oil and gas, marine, chemical and brine, and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Middle Asia, and the Middle East.

