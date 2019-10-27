Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBIO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.75. 90,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Thomas W. Loewald purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine A. Eade purchased 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,877 shares of company stock worth $293,742 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 281,293 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 196,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

