HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IDXG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.33.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,639. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.29.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,154 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 433,135 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.