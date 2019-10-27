HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $49,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,865,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,324,000 after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,021 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,130 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,487,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,392,000 after purchasing an additional 813,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

NYSE HCA opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.76. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.