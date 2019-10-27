H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEES. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.93. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.