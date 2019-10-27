H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:HEES traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,601. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,345,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 150.7% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 260,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 64.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 204,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 197,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 391.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

