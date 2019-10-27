Head-To-Head Review: Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) vs. Internap (OTCMKTS:INAP)

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internap and Blue Sphere’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $317.37 million 0.19 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -0.76 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internap.

Volatility and Risk

Internap has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Internap shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Internap and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 6 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Internap presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 261.84%. Given Internap’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Internap is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap -23.62% N/A -9.76% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Internap beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

