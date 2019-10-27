Head-To-Head Review: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veeva Systems and Shopify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $862.21 million 25.19 $229.83 million $1.24 118.36 Shopify $1.07 billion 33.47 -$64.55 million ($0.61) -520.41

Veeva Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 29.72% 18.10% 13.96% Shopify -5.98% -3.85% -3.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Veeva Systems and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 0 6 11 0 2.65 Shopify 2 10 15 0 2.48

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus target price of $170.59, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Shopify has a consensus target price of $340.23, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Shopify.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Shopify on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.