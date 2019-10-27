HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) Shares Down 2.4%

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

