Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 15.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 23.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,320. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

