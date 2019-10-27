HedgeTrade Hits Market Capitalization of $232.82 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00008417 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $232.82 million and approximately $448,927.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003395 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001861 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00054412 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,330,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

