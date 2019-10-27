Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives $41.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pi Financial raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.70. 570,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,779. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.48. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

