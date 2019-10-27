HEROcoin (PLAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,570.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $435,250.00 and $11,570.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00201401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.01475156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,641,334 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

