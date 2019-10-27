Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-5.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $7.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.43.

Hershey stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,009 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

