Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey updated its FY19 guidance to $5.68-5.74 EPS.

HSY opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,009 shares of company stock worth $7,549,872 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

