Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $579.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.4112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 58.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,311,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 482,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,527 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

