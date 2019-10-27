Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Receives $15.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,349,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,783,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after buying an additional 454,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 198,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

