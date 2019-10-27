HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Downgraded by CIBC

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEXO. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 6,196,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 9,094.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

