Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stake Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446,548 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,991,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST opened at $16.68 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

