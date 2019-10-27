HSBC (HSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect HSBC to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). HSBC had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. On average, analysts expect HSBC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. HSBC has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Barclays cut HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.