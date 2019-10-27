HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.61.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.64. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

